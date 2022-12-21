FPCCI opposes early restaurant closure

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday objected the federal government’s decision about the closure of restaurants at 10 p.m as part of its energy conservation plan, and requested that restaurants be allowed to operate till at least 1 a.m, and their take away/ delivery service should continue 24/7.

In a letter to Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the Senior Vice President FPCCI Suleman Chawla said that almost 50% of restaurants couldn’t survive the Covid-19 related restrictions, and many are running in losses due to prevailing economic situation.

“Any further restriction will aggravate the situation, resulting in huge unemployment and loss of revenue for the government,” Chawla said.

He said that All Pakistan Restaurant Association (APRA), a registered member of FPCCI, has approached for assistance for removing of time limit on closure timing of restaurants at 10 p.m which has been announced by you today in a press conference.”

Chawla said in recent year due to the lockdown imposed by the government, the industry was going through an unprecedented crisis that threatens their very existence. He said last year’s lockdown on indoor dining restaurants have rendered thousands jobless and this industry was closed for 15 months.

It is to be noted that all restaurants carry inventory of perishable items, which is to be kept in cold storage 24 hours a day and 7 days in a week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022