Governor, minister discuss political situation in Punjab

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here on Tuesday at the Governor House and discussed overall political situation in the country and matters of mutual interest.

Matters concerning Punjab Assembly session called by the governor on Wednesday were also discussed, sources said.

Balighur Rehman said that those who are bent upon creating instability and disorder in the country will not succeed in their nefarious designs. He said that the country was already facing difficult situation due to flood disasters and economic problems.

He said that the coalition government was making all efforts to bring improvement in all sectors including the economy. He said that the Muslim League (N) government had always taken steps for the development of South Punjab. However, previous government completely ignored the public welfare projects launched during the Muslim League (N) era, he added.

Tariq Bashir Cheema said that the federal government was taking steps to provide relief to the farmers in the flood-affected areas. He said that the entire team under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was determined to provide maximum relief to the people.

