AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.32%)
AVN 67.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-4.17%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.51%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.16%)
EFERT 78.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.36%)
EPCL 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-5.48%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.46%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.71%)
FNEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.65%)
GGGL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.6%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.27%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.91%)
LOTCHEM 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.67%)
MLCF 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
OGDC 70.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.31%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.3%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-8.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.77%)
TELE 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.97%)
TPL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.28%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.62%)
WAVES 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 3,928 Decreased By -137.6 (-3.38%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -642.7 (-4.4%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -1138.4 (-2.78%)
KSE30 14,691 Decreased By -385.3 (-2.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governor, minister discuss political situation in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2022 06:05am
Follow us

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here on Tuesday at the Governor House and discussed overall political situation in the country and matters of mutual interest.

Matters concerning Punjab Assembly session called by the governor on Wednesday were also discussed, sources said.

Balighur Rehman said that those who are bent upon creating instability and disorder in the country will not succeed in their nefarious designs. He said that the country was already facing difficult situation due to flood disasters and economic problems.

He said that the coalition government was making all efforts to bring improvement in all sectors including the economy. He said that the Muslim League (N) government had always taken steps for the development of South Punjab. However, previous government completely ignored the public welfare projects launched during the Muslim League (N) era, he added.

Tariq Bashir Cheema said that the federal government was taking steps to provide relief to the farmers in the flood-affected areas. He said that the entire team under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was determined to provide maximum relief to the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

political situation Tariq Bashir Cheema Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

Governor, minister discuss political situation in Punjab

Survival of Punjab CM, PA hanging in balance

PML-N asks Elahi to take confidence vote

Nuclear energy: Pakistan, Turkiye may discuss cooperation

July-Nov services sector deficit falls over 50pc to $865m YoY

Sec 7E of IT Ord: BHC issues notices to FBR

Foreign loans of IPPs: PPIB seeks guidance to replace Libor with SOFR

Oil refinery project: Chinese team visits Gwadar

Senate body seeks full record of KESC privatisation

Bajwa’s tax data: FBR lodges FIR against 3 officers

Capital market in 2023: Low PE will continue due to external debt, political noise: Topline

Read more stories