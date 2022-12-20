Bollywood's take on 'The Archies' concludes production, announces director

Bollywood's iteration of 'The Archies', which is a take on the historic comic book and its characters, has wrapped production, announced its director Zoya Akhtar on her Instagram account on Monday.

"Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only gratitude," she wrote on Instagram.

Developed for Netflix, the film was announced in November last year, and made waves in April when pictures from the set were leaked revealing that it was it was going to be a springboard to launch many star children.

Earlier this year in May, Akhtar revealed images and clips of the film in production on Instagram, writing:

"Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on Netflix."

The film is reportedly set in India in the 1960s and slated to be a coming-of-age musical drama.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, along with Sri Devi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, as well as Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachan's grandson Agastya Nanda are part of the lead cast and characters.

“Archie Comics was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by The National when the film was announced.

Akhtar's last film 'Gully Boy' (2019), was India's official entry for the Oscars. Her other box office hits include 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' (2011) and 'Dil Dhadakne Do' (2015).

Akhtar is the daughter of poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar and screenwriter Honey Irani. Her younger brother, Farhan Akhtar, is an actor and director as well.