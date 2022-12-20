AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
PML-Q to keep on supporting PTI, says govt’s spokesperson

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2022 05:58am
LAHORE: Punjab government’s spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema has said that the decision to dissolve the assemblies on December 23 is in the best interest of Pakistan, and the Q-League will remain with the PTI.

“Chaudhary Parvez Elahi is our elder and ally.” She said this while addressing a press conference along with Provincial Anti-Corruption Adviser Brig (R) Musaddiq Abbasi on Monday.

“After the Punjab Chief Minister’s statement, a meeting was held with Moonis Elahi in Zaman Park in a very good atmosphere. He said in the interview that he is with the PTI in its decision to dissolve the assemblies. The Q-League had some reservations which had been cleared in yesterday’s meeting. However, our stance will remain the same as that of our party chairman and we have no objection to the position of Q-League,” she added.

She further said that the court has sought all the records from those who propagated the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, which the federal government declared confidential.

“All the records of Toshakhana should be made public and placed before the judiciary. These thieves beat about the bush round the clock while Khan took gifts from Toshakhana by paying legally and sold the wristwatch and also declared it in his assets,” she added.

“Did Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Youasf Raza Gillani declare the gifts of Toshakhana? Now is the time to draw out your receipts, as the people have been disqualified for not declaring their assets. If anyone will be disqualified in the Toshakhana case, it will be all the thieves and not the PTI Chairman,” she said.

“The politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is about to sink. Imran Khan is the pivot of country’s politics. Pakistan is the only country in which corruption has been legally protected; accountability was not allowed even during our government,” she added.

Meanwhile, Cheema in her tweet said that Asif Ali Zardari is a metaphor for corruption in national politics. “Be it selling conscience in the Senate or buying turncoats in the National Assembly, his plundered money is always used. These traders of conscience have even devoured the aid that came to the flood victims in Sindh,” she lamented.

