19th Annual Excellence Awards 2022: ABDUL REHMAN WARRAICH, CFA President CFA Society Pakistan

TEXT: The Annual Excellence Award Ceremony is the flagship event of CFA Society Pakistan which is organized yearly to acknowledge and celebrate professional excellence and innovation in the financial markets. The key objective is to evaluate contributions made by various individuals and organizations in different award categories, promote healthy competition and to motivate them to do better with each passing year. The winners were announced at the award ceremony and appreciated for their extraordinary contribution during the past year.

We were pleased to host Mr. Jameel Ahmad, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, as the Chief Guest at the event.

CFA Society Pakistan is a Not-for-Profit company registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and affiliated with the CFA Institute, USA. The CFA® designation is one of the most valued and renowned professional qualifications for finance and investment management professionals, which requires passing three rigorous exams and three years of work experience to obtain the CFA Charter. Over the past 75 years, the CFA charter has established itself as a world recognized gold standard in financial analysis and investment management.

However, CFA Institute and CFA Society Pakistan’s mission goes beyond the CFA Charter itself. The CFA Institute works to develop a host of educational products including research in various areas of the Financial Sector, Codes of Professional Conduct, ESG, and Corporate governance; all extremely useful for policy making and standard setting.

The board of CFA Society Pakistan has worked endlessly to ensure the criteria of all award categories are comprehensive, transparent, and objective and the decisions are made in an independent manner by a number of impartial professionals and experts, out of which few are also CFA Charterholders. Lastly, I would like to thank the board members, staff members and volunteers of CFA Society Pakistan for putting together a great event! I am grateful to have been closely associated with the Society this past year as President, and wish it luck in the journey ahead!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022