Nestlé partners with WWF on training session for kids

LAHORE: Nestlé Pakistan is partnering with WWF-Pakistan to help teach the younger generation a more sustainable approach to packaging by managing waste. This is part of the company’s vision of a waste-free future to ensure that none of its packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfill or as litter, including in oceans, lakes or rivers.

The awareness sessions, held under Nestlé’s flagship program Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK), were launched at Silver Oaks. Similar sessions will also be held at other partner schools, involving topics ranging from how to reduce waste, the importance of segregation, reusing, recycling and composting, as well as, engaging in local clean-up efforts.

Through this program, Nestlé aims to help teach young people why waste reduction matters and to instill responsible habits they will carry forward.

Hammad Naqi, CEO/Director General WWF-Pakistan said, “Kids are the future of Pakistan and it is important that we encourage them to get involved in activities that inform them about sustainability and conservation practices. Such activities will foster values, habits and mindsets that will eventually make an impact and reduce our footprint on the planet."

Talking about the partnership, Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We have put together a variety of activities that will get kids engaged and excited about responsible waste management and encourage them to share what they have learned with their families. We know these kids will be an important part of helping the next generation take a more responsible approach to waste, and we are proud to be a part of it.”

Nestlé Pakistan is pursuing its commitment for fully recyclable packaging and will have more than 95% of its packaging designed for recycling systems by 2025, with the aim of getting to 100%.

The N4HK initiative is part of Nestlé’s commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 of Good Health and Well-Being, to ensure that children understand the value of nutrition as they grow older. So far, the program has reached about 285,000 children and 1,500 teachers, in Pakistan.

Launched in 2010, keeping in view the malnutrition challenges among children in Pakistan, N4HK makes a collective effort with its partners to help address and overcome the nutrition challenge to give children a happier and healthier future.

