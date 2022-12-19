AGL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
ANL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.47%)
AVN 70.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-3.02%)
BOP 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.31%)
EFERT 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
EPCL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-5.55%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.69%)
FLYNG 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
FNEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
GGGL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.1%)
GGL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
MLCF 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
OGDC 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.95%)
PAEL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
PRL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-8.4%)
TPL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.26%)
TPLP 19.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.29%)
TREET 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.3%)
TRG 131.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.76%)
UNITY 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
WAVES 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.2%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -46.2 (-1.12%)
BR30 14,617 Decreased By -247.4 (-1.66%)
KSE100 40,971 Decreased By -330.7 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,076 Decreased By -165.7 (-1.09%)
China stocks fall as COVID jitters outweigh policy support

Reuters Published December 19, 2022 Updated December 19, 2022 02:55pm
SHANGHAI: China stocks saw their worst day in seven weeks on Monday, as concerns over surging COVID-19 cases disrupting economic activity outweighed hopes from the government’s policy support.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index lost 1.5% at close, while the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 1.9%. Both indexes logged their biggest daily drop since Oct. 28.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.5% each.

** China reported its first COVID-related deaths in weeks on Monday since strict prevention protocols started to be dismantled earlier this month.

** China is in the first of an expected three waves of COVID cases this winter, the country’s chief epidemiologist said, adding further waves will come as people return en masse to their home areas for the Lunar New Year holiday next month.

** Healthcare stocks slumped 3.8% to lead the decline, shares in energy, semiconductors and infrastructure dropped between 2.3% and 3%.

** CICC analysts said recent correction in the market is due to COVID outbreaks and profit-taking following rebounds, while predicting more volatility in the coming months as economic activity will continue to be disrupted by the COVID.

** China will focus on stabilising its economy in 2023 and step up policy adjustments to ensure key targets are hit, said a statement following the annual Central Economic Work Conference(CEWC).

** The country should better coordinate epidemic prevention and control, and economic and social development, it added.

China stocks fall as Covid outbreak fears grow

** “Other than reiterating support for private businesses, the CEWC statement sounded more positive about the role of internet platforms, a clear sign that the regulatory storms that damaged market sentiment in recent years are giving way to normalised regulation,” said Standard Chartered analysts in a note.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong slipped 0.6%, while index heavyweights Alibaba and Meituan added more than 1% each.

** The CSI Education Industry Index rose 3.2%, while New Oriental Education jumped 6.9%.

