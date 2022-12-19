AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

200kg of drugs worth Rs220m recovered in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Directo-rate General of Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) Customs have intensified anti-smuggling...
Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) Customs have intensified anti-smuggling operations in Balochistan and Sunday recovered 200-kg of narcotics having a value of Rs220 million from a vehicle.

Based on specific information regarding the smuggling of hashish to Punjab from Quetta received from DG I&I, Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, directions were issued by Director I&I, Quetta Choudhary Muhammad Javaid to form a special team for interception of same under the leadership of Deputy Director, Fahad Bashir consisting of Intelligence Officers Hamid Habib and Muhammad Nasr Ullah along with Sepoys.

Acting on the aforementioned information, staff of I&I Quetta cautioned a vehicle bearing registration No ANL-880 to stop near Jalogir Mor, Saray Khawaray. The driver sped away but vehicle was chased by the staff of I&I Quetta. Seeing this, the driver left the car off the road and escaped under the cover of darkness.

The vehicle was brought to Regional Office, Quetta and search led to recovery of 200-kg hashish of high quality, which had been artfully concealed in various cavities. The value of recovered narcotics is Rs. 220 million in the international market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Balochistan narcotics seized drugs seized

Comments

1000 characters

200kg of drugs worth Rs220m recovered in Balochistan

Elahi takes exception to IK’s criticism of Bajwa

Imran Khan promises ‘no action’ against Bajwa

UN deal calls for $20bn international biodiversity aid

EU strikes deal to boost carbon market, Europe’s biggest climate policy

Import of LNG: PLL likely to ink accord with SOCAR

Militants seize counter-terrorism centre in Bannu

Four policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat terror attack

What’s actually behind PKR’s woes?

Iran says won’t ‘seek permission’ to boost Russia ties

Utility charges, hostel rent, TA/DA on foreign tours: AGP detects loss of Rs69.243m in KP assembly accounts

Read more stories