200kg of drugs worth Rs220m recovered in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) Customs have intensified anti-smuggling operations in Balochistan and Sunday recovered 200-kg of narcotics having a value of Rs220 million from a vehicle.

Based on specific information regarding the smuggling of hashish to Punjab from Quetta received from DG I&I, Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, directions were issued by Director I&I, Quetta Choudhary Muhammad Javaid to form a special team for interception of same under the leadership of Deputy Director, Fahad Bashir consisting of Intelligence Officers Hamid Habib and Muhammad Nasr Ullah along with Sepoys.

Acting on the aforementioned information, staff of I&I Quetta cautioned a vehicle bearing registration No ANL-880 to stop near Jalogir Mor, Saray Khawaray. The driver sped away but vehicle was chased by the staff of I&I Quetta. Seeing this, the driver left the car off the road and escaped under the cover of darkness.

The vehicle was brought to Regional Office, Quetta and search led to recovery of 200-kg hashish of high quality, which had been artfully concealed in various cavities. The value of recovered narcotics is Rs. 220 million in the international market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022