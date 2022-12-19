CM takes notice of outbreak of measles in Lasbela

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday took strict notice of the outbreak of measles among children in Lasbela district.

He also directed District Health Officer (DHO) Lasbela to immediately take all necessary measures to control the outbreak and ensure the presence of all necessary medical personnel in the affected areas.

To counter the measles cases, DHO Lasbela Dr Qamar Runjho immediately visited the affected area of village Alana Sabra Gumbat UC Shah, Lakhara tehsil along with a medical team. About 35 km northwest of DHQ Hospital Uthal, three deaths from measles have been reported and six clinically confirmed cases of measles were reported in the last seven days.