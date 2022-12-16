KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 15, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,179.76 High: 41,997.66 Low: 41,109.29 Net Change: 557.86 Volume (000): 137,451 Value (000): 6,550,845 Makt Cap (000) 1,551,300,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,940.88 NET CH (-) 214.52 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,952.68 NET CH (-) 43.32 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,212.02 NET CH (-) 167.35 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,481.20 NET CH (-) 143.95 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,743.85 NET CH (-) 82.96 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,696.90 NET CH (-) 87.36 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-December-2022 ====================================

