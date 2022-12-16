AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
ANL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.76%)
AVN 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.54%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.21%)
EFERT 79.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.74%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.36%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FFL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.13%)
FLYNG 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
FNEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.95%)
GGGL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.08%)
GGL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.99%)
LOTCHEM 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-4.54%)
MLCF 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.14%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.25%)
PAEL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.28%)
PRL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.48%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
TREET 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.1%)
TRG 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.71%)
UNITY 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.93%)
WAVES 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -68 (-1.63%)
BR30 14,859 Decreased By -313.4 (-2.07%)
KSE100 41,180 Decreased By -557.9 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,215 Decreased By -248.2 (-1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 15, 2022). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 15, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,179.76
High:                      41,997.66
Low:                       41,109.29
Net Change:                   557.86
Volume (000):                137,451
Value (000):               6,550,845
Makt Cap (000)         1,551,300,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,940.88
NET CH                    (-) 214.52
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,952.68
NET CH                     (-) 43.32
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,212.02
NET CH                    (-) 167.35
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,481.20
NET CH                    (-) 143.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,743.85
NET CH                     (-) 82.96
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,696.90
NET CH                     (-) 87.36
------------------------------------
As on:              15-December-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices khistocks BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Flood recovery efforts: Five financing pacts worth $775m inked with ADB

SAB recommendation: ECC allows export of up to 100,000 MTs of sugar

Agri credit target raised to Rs1.8trn: Rs511bn Kissan Package notified

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel announced

Punjab CM meets President amid rising tensions

Prepared during IK’s govt: Beijing urges Islamabad to review ‘IPPs report’

‘Flood Levy’: FBR has not drafted any proposal

ATPTT signed on Dec 14: Tajikistan, Pakistan to set up coordination committee

Jazz’s investment crosses $10.3bn: VEON Group CEO

‘National contingency energy saving plan’ prepared to reduce import bill

Read more stories