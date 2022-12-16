Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 15, 2022).
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 15, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,179.76
High: 41,997.66
Low: 41,109.29
Net Change: 557.86
Volume (000): 137,451
Value (000): 6,550,845
Makt Cap (000) 1,551,300,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,940.88
NET CH (-) 214.52
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,952.68
NET CH (-) 43.32
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,212.02
NET CH (-) 167.35
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,481.20
NET CH (-) 143.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,743.85
NET CH (-) 82.96
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,696.90
NET CH (-) 87.36
------------------------------------
As on: 15-December-2022
====================================
