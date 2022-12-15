AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
GGGL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.2%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.55%)
TREET 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
TRG 136.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
UNITY 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
WAVES 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

India’s terror activities: Dossier containing solid evidence shared with diplomatic corps

Ali Hussain Published 15 Dec, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Wednesday shared a dossier containing undeniable and solid evidence of India’s state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan with Islamabad-based diplomatic corps, including envoys from Permanent-5 (P-5) members of the UN Security Council and urged the international community to hold India accountable for its crimes.

Briefing media persons about the dossier, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said that Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan briefed diplomatic missions based in Islamabad on state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan - planned, conducted, and financed by India. She said that the foreign secretary shared a dossier of Indian involvement in last year’s terrorist attack in Lahore and asked the international community to hold India accountable for its crimes.

She added that the dossier will also be shared with the UN secretary general, adding that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is already in the US and he will also take up the matter in his meetings with the US authorities as well as the UN high-ups.

“This dossier has details, the evidence of how India has been found to be fully behind this particular [Jauhar Town] incident which led to the loss of lives. And we do not, unlike our neighbours, go the next day and blame one country or the other. We waited till we had strong hard evidence to be making the case we are making today,” she added.

Responding to a question, she said that it is not true that Pakistan is not heard in Washington or anywhere else about its narrative about India’s involvement in terrorism, adding that Pakistan had also shared similar dossiers in the past with the world community, “but this time around, the dossier on the last year Lahore bomb attack has even stronger and undeniable evidence of India’s state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.”

“No country has used terrorism better than India...To play on the back of the attention of the world on terrorism and to play the victim, no country has benefitted from it better than India,” Khar said, adding that India’s objective is to undermine Pakistan’s peace and security through terrorism.

Earlier on Tuesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a media briefing that the government of Pakistan has “undeniable” evidence of India’s involvement in last year’s bomb attack in Jauhar Town in Lahore near Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed’s residence, in which, he claimed the JuD chief was the target.

“India is portraying itself as a champion of counter-terrorism even though it hasn’t made any contributions in this regard and paid only lip service…If you compare Pakistan and India, you will find Pakistan always to be at the forefront of counter-terrorism, of ensuring that we are a player in the world to try and make sure terrorism does not continue to haunt us,” Khar further said.

She said that terrorism has posed a serious threat to peace, adding that Pakistan had been at the receiving end of this scourge since long. Instead of talking about terrorism, Khar said that she wished she could talk as to how South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is prospering and how regional connectivity is happening. “We’re at a unique place where perpetrators of terrorism are projecting themselves to be the greatest victims of terrorism,” she said in reference to India.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

India Pakistan UN UN Security Council Hina Rabbani Khar Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Indian terror activities diplomatic corps

Comments

1000 characters

India’s terror activities: Dossier containing solid evidence shared with diplomatic corps

SAB allows export of up to half a million tons of sugar

IMF wants to observe 3 more quarters, examine flood rehab plan: Dar

PM, Dar, others take stock of economic situation

Floods deteriorate FY23 economic outlook: ADB

PM underscores need for early completion of CASA-1000

Term of provisional distribution: Nepra extends licences’ term of eight Discos

Tunnel collapse: NJHEP CEO alludes to ‘lapses’ in design

Accountability: SC questions immunity available to armed forces

Ministers meet President

Consignments stuck at ports: MoC to hold talks with SBP

Read more stories