Shops, restaurants in Lahore to close by 10pm: LHC

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2022 06:00am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) proceeding with the petition relating to environmental issues on Wednesday ordered the closure of markets and restaurants in the city at 10 pm from Monday to Thursday.

The court gave relief of one hour on the closure of restaurants on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and said that on these days restaurants may continue till 11 pm while markets should also not be closed at 10 pm on Sunday.

The court apart from ordering the early closure of markets and restaurants, also ordered that school should be closed on Friday and directed to seal if any school remains open on Fridays.

The court also directed the education department to get court’s orders implemented strictly in letter and spirit. The court also decided to monitor the implementation of its orders and adjourned the proceedings till December 19.

