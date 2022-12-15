Construction of sustainable houses on RUDA land discussed

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and British construction and management companies on Wednesday held a meeting for the construction of a sustainable and environment-friendly housing society.

The meeting was chaired by RUDA CEO Imran Amin in which representatives of British construction and management companies Altair Management Company and Trellis Housing Finance Limited, and senior officials from RUDA were present. The participants discussed the possible construction of sustainable, heat-protecting houses on RUDA’s land.

On this occasion, the RUDA offered to provide 300 acres of land for a sustainable and environment-friendly housing society. During the meeting, Trellis Company Director Emma Ahmad briefed the meeting about the modern method of construction (MMC) that provides heat-protecting houses using renewable energy.

