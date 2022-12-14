AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
AVN 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
EFERT 81.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.59%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.4%)
FFL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FLYNG 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
GGGL 8.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 24.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.99%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.8%)
TREET 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
TRG 136.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.65%)
UNITY 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.49%)
WAVES 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lahore smog: LHC orders closure of markets, restaurants by 10pm on weekdays

  • Orders to seal schools opening on Fridays
BR Web Desk Published 14 Dec, 2022 03:22pm
Follow us

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed on Wednesday the authorities to close markets and restaurants by 10:00pm in Lahore as smog envelops the city, Aaj News reported.

Justice Shahid Karim also ordered that the restaurants be allowed to close at 11pm on weekends.

The LHC said schools opening on Fridays should be sealed and instructed the education department to ensure strict compliance.

Schools in Lahore to remain closed three days a week due to smog

On December 7, the Punjab government had ordered closure of schools across Lahore for three days a week due to smog and worsening air quality.

The notification by the provincial government said that all public and private schools in District Lahore shall remain closed every Friday and Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders.

Air quality in Lahore usually worsens during the winter season from October to February, due to a combination of vehicle and industrial emissions, smoke from brick kilns, the burning of crop residue and general waste, and dust from construction sites.

As per iqair.com, the air quality in Lahore on the AQI (air quality index) was 149 (unhealthy for sensitive groups) at 2:30pm on Wednesday.

Lahore smog Shops

Comments

1000 characters

Lahore smog: LHC orders closure of markets, restaurants by 10pm on weekdays

Hina Rabbani Khar says no country has used terrorism better than India

ECP rejects PTI’s plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

Rupee remains stable, settles at 224.71 against US dollar

Kohinoor Spinning Mills announces temporary shutdown as downturn bites

Oil stable between rising stocks, forecasts of 2023 demand uptick

PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates discuss polio, flood

Cabinet meeting: Reko Diq: JUI(F)-BNP(M) boycott confirms fissure

Revenue shortfall necessitates steps agreed with IMF?

Discussions productive: IMF official

Read more stories