Lahore smog: LHC orders closure of markets, restaurants by 10pm on weekdays

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed on Wednesday the authorities to close markets and restaurants by 10:00pm in Lahore as smog envelops the city, Aaj News reported.

Justice Shahid Karim also ordered that the restaurants be allowed to close at 11pm on weekends.

The LHC said schools opening on Fridays should be sealed and instructed the education department to ensure strict compliance.

Schools in Lahore to remain closed three days a week due to smog

On December 7, the Punjab government had ordered closure of schools across Lahore for three days a week due to smog and worsening air quality.

The notification by the provincial government said that all public and private schools in District Lahore shall remain closed every Friday and Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders.

Air quality in Lahore usually worsens during the winter season from October to February, due to a combination of vehicle and industrial emissions, smoke from brick kilns, the burning of crop residue and general waste, and dust from construction sites.

As per iqair.com, the air quality in Lahore on the AQI (air quality index) was 149 (unhealthy for sensitive groups) at 2:30pm on Wednesday.