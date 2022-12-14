Indian shares boosted by banks, IT stocks

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, led by IT and banking stocks, after retail inflation came within the central bank’s tolerance limit for the first time in 10 months, while investors looked ahead to the US inflation report.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.60% up at 18,608, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.65% higher at 62,533.30.

India’s annual retail inflation eased to 5.88% in November from 6.77% in October, government data showed on Monday.

Retail inflation had been above the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% tolerance band since January, prompting the central bank to raise rates by 225 basis points since May.