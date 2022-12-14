Drugs, other substances worth $46.11m seized: ANF

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed to have seized 3,076.902kg of drugs, 26.8kg of suspected substances, and 1,181 litres HCL worth $46.11 million during 26 operations in various parts of the country.

According to the ANF, during the operations 19 persons, including two women, involved in drug trafficking were arrested and four vehicles impounded. The drugs included 2,431.700kg opium, 23.527kg heroin, 583.677kg hashish, 27.11kg methamphetamine (Ice), 3.5kg ketamine, 0.388kg ecstasy tablets (634 x Tabs), and 7kg bhang.

Out of the total recovery, the ANF Balochistan seized 2,959.7 kg of drugs and 1,181 litres of HCL in six operations, arrested two persons in drug smuggling, and seized one vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 2,423 kg of opium, 20.7 kg of heroin, 502 kg of hashish, and 14 kg of methamphetamine (Ice).

Similarly, the ANF Punjab recovered 2.616 kg of drugs in three operations while arrested three persons including women in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 0.690 kg heroin and 1.926 kg hashish.

Furthermore, ANF Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa recovered 19.839 kg of drugs in four operations while arrested one person in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 19.451 kg hashish and 0.388 kg ecstasy tablets (634 x Tabs).

He said the ANF Sindh recovered 38.047 kg of drugs and 26.8 kg of suspected substances in eight operations while four persons including one woman were arrested for drug smuggling and seized one vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 1.5 kg opium, 2.137 kg heroin, 14.8 kg hashish, 9.110 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 3.5 kg Ketamine, and seven kg bhang. All cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations under the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Act, 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are underway.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022