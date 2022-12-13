Russia ready to modify gas deal with Hungary if EU price cap requires it: minister

BUDAPEST: Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday he had spoken with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and that the latter was open to a possible modification of Hungary's long-term gas supply deal if that became necessary due to an EU cap on gas prices.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a video posted on his Facebook page that there was no final agreement on the details of the proposed EU-wide gas price cap, and he reiterated that Hungary opposed the idea.