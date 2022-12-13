AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
EFERT 82.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
EPCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.76%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.88%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.06%)
GGL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.65%)
MLCF 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
OGDC 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
PAEL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.65%)
TPL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TREET 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.57%)
TRG 137.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.82%)
UNITY 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
WAVES 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,162 Increased By 23.5 (0.57%)
BR30 15,150 Decreased By -39.6 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,714 Increased By 173.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,431 Increased By 77.2 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia ready to modify gas deal with Hungary if EU price cap requires it: minister

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2022 11:09pm
Follow us

BUDAPEST: Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday he had spoken with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and that the latter was open to a possible modification of Hungary's long-term gas supply deal if that became necessary due to an EU cap on gas prices.

Fuel shortage in Hungary triggers panic buying

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a video posted on his Facebook page that there was no final agreement on the details of the proposed EU-wide gas price cap, and he reiterated that Hungary opposed the idea.

Alexander Novak Gas price Peter Szijjarto Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak gas price cap Hungary's foreign minister Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto

Comments

1000 characters

Russia ready to modify gas deal with Hungary if EU price cap requires it: minister

IMF says discussions with Pakistan 'productive', looks forward to continuing dialogue

Pakistan expecting Saudi financial help: Ishaq Dar

IMF shareholders deeply divided over Pakistan, other countries request to suspend loan surcharges

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway: PM wants more projects on public-private partnership model

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Rupee continues to struggle, settles at 224.70 against US dollar

ADB approves $100mn loan to improve skills training in Pakistan

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah out of third England Test

Corruption couldn’t be eradicated due to weaknesses in system: CJP

Beijing 'shocked' by attack on Afghan hotel hosting Chinese visitors

Read more stories