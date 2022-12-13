AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.13%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
EFERT 81.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 48.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.25%)
FCCL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
FNEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
GGGL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.7%)
GGL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.07%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-7.51%)
MLCF 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
OGDC 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
PAEL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
PRL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
TPL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.99%)
TPLP 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.66%)
TREET 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 136.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.7%)
UNITY 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
WAVES 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,190 Decreased By -159.9 (-1.04%)
KSE100 41,541 Decreased By -157.7 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,353 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

German ambassador meets Aseefa

KARACHI: Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan Alfred Granas called on Bibi Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari at Bilawal House on...
Press Release Published 13 Dec, 2022 07:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan Alfred Grannas called on Bibi Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari at Bilawal House on Monday and both exchanged views about issues of mutual interest including the anti-polio campaign in Pakistan and Germany’s invaluable support to the programme.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also appreciated the government of Germany and its people for extending cooperation and contribution for relief to the people affected by the unprecedented rains and devastating floods in Pakistan, particularly in the Sindh province.

She said that Germany has always supported Pakistan and stressed for expanding the friendly ties between the two nations for mutual economic benefits.

Pakistan’s potential for green energy and the importance of diversifying the country’s energy portfolio was also raised. They discussed the importance of human resource development and Germanys support for Vocational training programmes across Pakistan, including the programmes being run at ZAB Tech.

Ambassador Granas was accompanied by Consul General Dr Rudiger Lotz and First Secretary Christian Boettcher while Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho and Advisor to Chief Minister for Law and Spokesman of Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab assisted Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Sindh Anti polio campaign Aseefa Bhutto Zardari German ambassador Ambassador Alfred Grannas government of Germany

Comments

1000 characters

German ambassador meets Aseefa

PM’s youth loan scheme relaunched

Govt expects multibillion-dollar support from KSA

ADB approves $554m financing package

FBR exempts Reko Diq Mining Company from CVT

ECB to raise scrutiny of banks’ credit risk, funding

Export-oriented sectors: All set for study on ‘concessionary’ RLNG

Fuel requirement for summer discussed

NA passes foreign investment protection bill

Court proceedings: Senate, too, passes bill to insulate investors

Foreign investors, banks unwilling to invest: Imran Khan

Read more stories