AGL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
ANL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.41%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
EFERT 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.09%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
FNEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
GGGL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.3%)
GGL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.08%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.39%)
KEL 2.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.27%)
MLCF 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
OGDC 72.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.78%)
PAEL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.52%)
TRG 136.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.64%)
UNITY 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.63%)
WAVES 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,149 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,247 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.67%)
KSE100 41,565 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,366 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian wheat export prices down with global benchmarks

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 02:16pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices fell last week following a decline in wheat in Chicago and Paris amid active supplies from the Black Sea and demand from Egypt, analysts said on Monday.

Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in late December-early January were at $314 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, down $1 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note.

Russian grain exports fell to 550,000 tonnes last week from 1.0 million tonnes in previous week due to storms in the Black Sea and the lower water level in the Azov sea, another consultancy, Sovecon said, citing port data.

Wheat prices for immediate delivery fell by $2 to $312-316 per tonne, it added.

Russia’s agriculture ministry has already bought 2.47 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. The ministry plans to buy up to 3 million tonnes this season.

CBOT wheat to revisit Dec. 6 low of $7.23-1/2

Rains are expected to arrive to parts of Russia’s southern regions this week improving weather conditions for the major wheat producing area of the country which was dry in recent weeks, Sovecon said.

Wheat

Comments

1000 characters

Russian wheat export prices down with global benchmarks

Chaman attack: Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take ‘strictest possible action’

Intra-day update: rupee marginally depreciates against US dollar

Rampant Wood fires England to series win over Pakistan

Reko Diq rebirth translates into firm ECC action

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Oil edges up on US pipeline restart uncertainty, Russian supplies

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

Read more stories