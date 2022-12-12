Seminar held to raise awareness about persons with disabilities

FAISALABAD: Department of Special Education Government of Punjab organized an awareness seminar regarding the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Agriculture University Allama Iqbal Auditorium in which special education department of University of Education Faisalabad campus participated fully.

On this occasion, awareness walk, poster exhibition and stage performance were organized regarding the rights of disabled persons and duties of the society. The students showed their solidarity with the disabled by presenting excellent stage performances.

Dr. Javed Aftab, Dr. Usman Zia, Dr. Hina Hidayat Ali, Dr. Nazir Ahmed, Dr. Zahid Butt and Adnan Ahmed from the Special Education Department of the University of Education Faisalabad Campus participated and encouraged the students.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Agricultural University Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan gave a special address and said that the students under special education department are entitled to our special attention and are the guarantors of bright Pakistan. To complete this good work, we should continue to do such programs to mentally prepare the society so that people can go ahead and play their role in encouraging special children.

Abdul Sattar, Divisional Special Education Officer, Faisalabad, said that we should make a commitment to the disabled as a nation to not only reiterate our ambitions to make the disabled an active part of the society, but also towards the fulfillment of the commitment and make a serious effort. He said that restoring the rights of disabled people is our national responsibility.

