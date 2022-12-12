AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
AVN 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.85%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.37%)
GGL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 72.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.81%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.94%)
TPLP 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.92%)
TREET 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
TRG 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.55%)
UNITY 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
WAVES 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,170 Increased By 5.9 (0.14%)
BR30 15,361 Increased By 11.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 41,746 Increased By 47.8 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,418 Increased By 15.6 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Seminar held to raise awareness about persons with disabilities

Press Release Published 12 Dec, 2022 06:07am
Follow us

FAISALABAD: Department of Special Education Government of Punjab organized an awareness seminar regarding the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Agriculture University Allama Iqbal Auditorium in which special education department of University of Education Faisalabad campus participated fully.

On this occasion, awareness walk, poster exhibition and stage performance were organized regarding the rights of disabled persons and duties of the society. The students showed their solidarity with the disabled by presenting excellent stage performances.

Dr. Javed Aftab, Dr. Usman Zia, Dr. Hina Hidayat Ali, Dr. Nazir Ahmed, Dr. Zahid Butt and Adnan Ahmed from the Special Education Department of the University of Education Faisalabad Campus participated and encouraged the students.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Agricultural University Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan gave a special address and said that the students under special education department are entitled to our special attention and are the guarantors of bright Pakistan. To complete this good work, we should continue to do such programs to mentally prepare the society so that people can go ahead and play their role in encouraging special children.

Abdul Sattar, Divisional Special Education Officer, Faisalabad, said that we should make a commitment to the disabled as a nation to not only reiterate our ambitions to make the disabled an active part of the society, but also towards the fulfillment of the commitment and make a serious effort. He said that restoring the rights of disabled people is our national responsibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Government of Punjab disabilities Agriculture University Allama Iqbal Auditorium Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Seminar held to raise awareness about persons with disabilities

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

Read more stories