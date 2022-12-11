AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
Pakistan

British Council-led programme holds forum on gender-based violence

Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2022 04:02am
ISLAMABAD: The British Council-led Aawaz II programme organised its sixth learning and development forum in the federal capital to recognise the contributions of community leaders to address gender-based violence and intolerance.

The forum brought together stakeholders, including representatives of the British Council, British High Commission, Islamabad, government organisations, civil society, and community leaders, to address gender-based violence through behavioural change interventions and community engagement.

The forum is part of a series of activities from Aawaz II to mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based violence, focusing on changing behaviour towards violence against women, girls and transgender persons.

Aawaz II provincial and downstream partners are organising different dialogue sessions and advocacy campaigns to make their communities safer and free from gender-based violence.

Dr Yasmin Zaidi, Aawaz II Team Lead, during her opening remarks said: "One in three women experience gender-based violence, globally. Aawaz II is addressing gender-based violence through its critical mass of more than 30,000 volunteers representing community-based structures in villages and tehsils across the 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

These community leaders are now working to address harmful practices such as gender-based violence and child marriage in their communities". She urged the participants to continue to share ideas and explore ways to change social norms to address gender-based violence beyond the 16 Days of Activism.”

Zoe Ware, Political Counsellor, British High Commission, Islamabad said: "Gender-based violence is a serious issue requiring action from all stakeholders. The FCDO is committed to efforts for promoting gender equality for the rights of women and girls.

British Council gender based violence British Council led Aawaz II

