‘Governance Innovation Lab’ inaugurated

Naveed Butt Published 10 Dec, 2022 06:48am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Friday, inaugurated the “Governance Innovation Lab” in Islamabad on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day to ensure good and transparent governance through civic engagement.

“The key objectives of the Lab will be to enhance transparency, improve service delivery and resolve problems faced by the government departments. The Lab will focus on connecting knowledge with action and act as an agent of change within the public sector”, said the minister while formally inaugurating the Lab.

While quoting Transparency International’s report, the minister said that during the PML-N’s tenure (2013-2018), Pakistan was ranked the lowest in its history at the Corruption Perception Index, on the other hand, during the PTI’s tenure from 2018-2021, Pakistan reached its worst ever ranking in corruption.

“Unfortunately, the entire nation was misled by the previous government through its rhetoric, while the reality is starkly different,” said the minister while referring to the recent apology of Daily Mail which carried out “a fabricated story” against Premier Shehbaz Sharif at the behest of the PTI government.

