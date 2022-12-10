KMC going to auction six key parking spaces

KARAHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is going to start auction process of some six key parking locations including the Karachi Zoological & Botanical Garden (Karachi Zoo) and Safari Park with immediate effects.

Also, the resource-starved civic body is set to increase rent of thousands of shops it has rented across the city, within a week. The move will help enhance revenue collection, so that maximum development works can be carried out in the megacity which has a fragile civic, sanitary and road infrastructure.

Director Media KMC Ali Hassan Sajid told Business Recorder that the auction processes is being carried out in the light of the newly appointed KMC Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman’s instructions on Friday.

He said that their staff was looking after the parking sites for the last 10 months or so, as these sites were not auctioned for the reasons best known to the high-ups.

He said the administrator also directed KMC not to collect parking fee of these six sites from the citizens till the award of parking fee collection contract. “Parking will be free at sites which have not been auctioned,” he said.

The Administrator has directed the Senior Director Estate KMC to increase the rent of the KMC shops within a week as the public opinion has already been taken in this regard, so there should be no delay. Administrator said that in the first phase immediate repair work of 28 major roads of Karachi will be started and streetlights will also be fixed on these roads.

Administrator Karachi directed Senior Director Anti-Encroachment to continue the action against encroachments and keep the footpaths clear.

He said that computerized records of properties and houses of the Land Department and Orangi Town Pilot Project should be maintained to ensure transparency.The applications already received for running private slaughter houses would be considered, as the Director Veterinary Department has been directed to conduct an immediate auction of Bhosa Mandi located in Landhi.

Saifur Rehman asked the Senior Director Culture and Sports to immediately activate the Landhi Sports Complex so that sports facilities are available to the youth.

