SITE Area, Karachi: Solangi shows keen interest in infrastructure uplift

Recorder Report Published December 10, 2022 Updated December 10, 2022 07:44am
KARACHI: Secretary Industries and Commerce Abdul Rasheed Solangi has expressed keen interest in the uplift of infrastructure of SITE Area, Karachi.

He said the Sindh government is committed to provide necessary resources notably the maintenance equipment and machinery which are in dire need by budget-starved SITE Ltd. President SITE Association Riaz Uddin informed that under various programmes almost 30 roads having overall length of 100 kilometres are being reconstructed under different schemes.

Some of these roads are being reconstructed after 30-40 years of their existence.

On the occasion Saleem Parekh, Chief Coordinator SITE stressed upon the need for rigorous maintenance of the new roads by the owner SITE Ltd.

To oversee the progress, two consecutive sessions have been held in the office of secretary Industries and Commerce and at the SITE Association of Industry.

Earlier, the secretary Industries and Commerce, the MD and the secretary SITE were welcomed by the Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh and President Riaz Uddin, accompanied by Senior and Vice Presidents, Kadir Bilwani and Hussain Moosani, former president Abdul Hadi and former senior vice president Saleem Nagaria.

