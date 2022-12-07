AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
PepsiCo Pakistan steps forward to help resolve environment issues

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2022 05:54am
ISLAMABAD: PepsiCo Pakistan has taken steps to resolve some of the most pressing environmental issues to deal with sustainability challenges of climate change, renewable energy and clean energy projects in the country.

PepsiCo Pakistan on Tuesday partnered with the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) as the lead corporate sponsor for its 25th Sustainable Development Conference (SDC) in Islamabad and led the plenary session titled “Closing the Loop; Policy Solutions for Achieving SDG 12”.

SDG 12 is about ensuring sustainable consumption and production patterns. PepsiCo leadership, relevant government ministries and offices, key industry stakeholders, civil society leaders, academicians, and researchers had an intensive debate and dialogue to address aspects of water usage and conservation, expanding clean energy adoption industry, and closing the loop on the circular economy for plastics.

The overarching theme of the SDPI Silver Jubilee Conference is “Sustainable Development in Unusual Times: Building Forward Better.” The conference’s theme of sustainability and finding solutions to some of the most pressing environmental issues is aligned with PepsiCo’s global PepsiCo Positive (Pep+) agenda that places sustainability at the heart of their operations.

The SDC plenary led by PepsiCo Pakistan addressed issues such as capturing the value of water in production industries to ensure sustainability, MNCs commitment to RE100 (global 100% renewable energy adoption, major challenges to circularity, and Government of Pakistan support for the transition towards a circular economy. Delegates further discussed steps for consumer awareness to driving a circular economy, current policy landscape for promoting innovation and investments in circular economy business models. The economic benefits of circular economy were debated at length which may also contribute towards Pakistan’s GHG reduction targets.

Speaking about the event, Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO of PepsiCo Pakistan said that the PepsiCo is committed to finding fundamental solutions to some of the most pressing environmental issues the world faces today, to do better for people and the planet. As climate change tests human resilience and adaptability, we are making cross sectoral alliances and supporting innovative ideas that tackle said challenges. Our partnership with SDPI to support the SDC is a part of this process.

Syed M Abul Hassan Kazmi, Senior Director Supply Chain & Office of Sustainability Lead at PepsiCo led the plenary session and added, “As we celebrate the first anniversary of Pep+, we are glad to scale PepsiCo’s robust sustainability agenda by partnering with SDPI for the Sustainable Development Conference. Through our intensive plenary, we have brought together diverse viewpoints, research, experiences, and ideas to the same table, from where new linkages and solutions will be developed. Collaboration across sectors and work streams is the way forward to tackle environmental challenges, and we are glad to note that our community of changemakers is growing.”

Dr Abid Qaiyyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI commended PepsiCo Pakistan’s commitment to sustainability and said: “We are mindful of the fact that no single government, company, or industry can solve the challenges to sustainable development on its own.

A way forward for “sustainable development in unusual times,” is through building partnerships, engaging with, and supporting the private sector to meet as well as increase its pro-environmental ambitions. Cognizant of the major role played by PepsiCo Pakistan in promoting sustainable business models and supporting the agreed climate goals, we welcome PepsiCo Pakistan as one of the partners for the Sustainable Development Conference (SDC). We are looking forward to supporting PepsiCo Pakistan’s positive initiatives for a sustainable planet, society, and people’s development.”

PepsiCo Pakistan also signed two MoUs with Engro Energy and Engro Polymers to expand on joint ventures of sustainability, including a clean energy project. Additionally, one MoU will be signed with SDPI to conduct research into various environmental and sustainability challenges Pakistan faces today so they can be addressed.

