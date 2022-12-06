AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
Ukraine energy operator applies emergency cuts in all regions due to strikes

AFP Published 06 Dec, 2022 12:38am
KYIV: Ukrainian energy operator Ukrenergo warned Monday that emergency shutdowns would be applied in all regions across the country as it contends with the consequences of a new wave of Russian attacks.

"Due to the consequences of shelling... to maintain the balance between the production and consumption of electricity, a regime of emergency shutdowns will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine," Ukrenergo said on Telegram.

"In priority, electricity will be supplied to critical infrastructure facilities."

"The situation is difficult, but under control," the operator said, after Kyiv's forces announced they destroyed more than 60 out of the 70 missiles launched by Moscow.

More than 500 Ukrainian localities without power: ministry

Still, it said that "some power plants will not be able to work at full capacity for a certain time."

"Combined with the frost increasing in the next 24 hours, this will lead to a deficit of electricity in the system," it said.

Emergency repair works are ongoing, the company said.

On Monday the Russian army acknowledged "massive attack on Ukrainian military command systems and related defence, communications, energy and military facilities."

After suffering humiliating defeats during what has become the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II, Russia began targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure in October, causing sweeping blackouts.

Putin on Friday said Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure were "inevitable".

