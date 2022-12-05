AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
Russia says three killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on two of its air bases

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 10:30pm
MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday that three of its military personnel were killed in what it said were Ukrainian drone attacks on two Russian air bases.

Two aircraft were lightly damaged, the defence ministry said in a statement. Four other people were wounded, it said.

Russia launches biggest air strikes since start of Ukraine war

The defence ministry highlighted that it had launched a strike on Ukraines military and energy infrastructure on Monday: "Despite the attempts of the Kyiv regime to disrupt the combat work of Russian Long-Range Aviation with a terrorist act."

