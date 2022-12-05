PM terms IK’s remarks ‘undemocratic’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that Imran Khan’s recent diatribe against parliamentary democracy is a proof that his politics is aimed at getting power even if it means undermining foundations of the country.

In a tweet, Sharif said, Khan’s recent remarks are “latest in a series of attacks that fly in the face of how democracy functions in modern nation-states.”

In another tweet, the PM congratulated the Sindhi brothers and sisters, celebrating the Sindh Culture Day on Sunday.

IK says will dissolve assemblies ‘very soon’

“The civilization of Sindh has been adding beauty not only to this region but also to the civilization of humanity for thousands of years,” Sharif wrote.

However, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his message, said Sindhi culture is beautiful amalgamation of Sindhi tradition and Islamic culture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022