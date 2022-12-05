JI holds IT aptitude test for girl students

KARACHI: Hundreds of female students in Karachi appeared in the aptitude test for a ‘Bano Qabil Programme’ launched by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi, offering skill-based trainings, scholarships, and advanced programs for youth of the megacity in field of information technology.

The aptitude test was held at Bag-e-Jinnah, on Sunday evening.

The participants, before the test, took an oath that they will remain loyal to the Islamic ideology and Pakistan and will play their due role for the development and progress of the country and the megacity and will not indulge in any activity that could bring shame to their families and their country.

JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman administered the oath.

On the occasion, JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced to launch e-commerce and vocational training programs for housewives in Karachi. He also announced scholarships for all successful female students under the Bano Qabil program.

The JI leader said that the program was aimed at a genuine women’s empowerment. Talking about the local politics, he vowed that the JI’s mayor, if elected, would ensure establishment of an IT university in the megacity. He also vowed to make Karachi a leading IT city in the country and the region.

He said that the JI if elected for mayor slot would offer IT education in some 800 public schools, being run by the Karachi Municipal Corporation. He added that the party would ensure educational scholarships for the youth.

He recalled that the JI leader Nematullah Khan had established 32 colleges during his tenure and had launched IT graduation program in six colleges of the megacity at a time when the IT sector was in its initial stages in the country.

Further talking about the education sector, he shed light on the state of affairs in the public education sector. He said that 24 public sector colleges in Sindh showed zero percent success rate in the recent results of Intermediate pre-engineering.

This was the state of affairs in the government colleges in the province despite the fact that the tune of Sindh’s education budget was Rs326 billions, he added.

