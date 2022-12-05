Meeting on sustainable energy technologies begins today

PESHAWAR: The US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E) UET Peshawar is holding the 4th International Conference on “Sustainable Energy Technologies (ICSET-22)” from December 5th - 6th, 2022 at USPCAS-E UET Peshawar.

The conference will bring professionals from the industry, government officials, and researchers from academia for knowledge sharing, identification of industry-relevant problems, networking, and future collaborations for addressing the issues of the energy sector, said a press release. Eminent professionals, researchers and academicians from across the world including Prof. Dr. Clark A Miller (Arizona State University, USA), Prof. Dr. Adarsh Kumar Panday (Sunway University, Malaysia), Prof. Dr. Yasin Khan (King Saud University, Saudi Arabia) and Prof. Dr. Mohd Hafiz Dzarfan Othman (Universiti Teknologi, Malaysia) will present the keynote lectures. USPCAS-E as a Professional Engineering Body (PEB) has credited the engineers to earn continued Professional Development (CPD) points through this conference.

