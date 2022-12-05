Bajwa visits Pindi stadium to watch Pak-Eng Test match

RAWALPINDI: Former army chief Gen (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday saw the ongoing first Test match between England and Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The former four-star general who commanded one of the most powerful armies in the world for six years remained in the stadium for some time among the spectators to view the game.

At the end of the fourth day of the test match, Pakistan further need 263 runs to win the match tomorrow, the fifth and last day of the match while England require eight more wickets to turn the game in its favor.

Pakistan has lost the wickets of Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique in their chase of 343 runs. At stumps on Day 4, Pakistan reached 80/2, still needing 263 runs to win on the final day.

Earlier, Harry Brook and Joe Root blasted quick-fire fifties as England set Pakistan an imposing 343-run target to win the opening Test.