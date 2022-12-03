PM urges Chinese co to invest in renewable energy sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited China Construction Third Engineering Bureau to invest in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector.

A delegation of the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau led by Tan Guofu, Vice Chairman met the Prime Minister on Friday.

The Prime Minister said that the mutual relations between Pakistan and China have been very reliable and exemplary in all eras. He also welcomed the Chinese delegation and mentioned the meeting with the president of the company during his previous visit to China.

Shehbaz appreciated the company’s vice chairman Guofu’s commitment to invest more in infrastructure and energy projects in Pakistan.

Investment in solar, water, other projects: Leading Chinese firms accept PM’s offer

He invited the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau to invest in renewable energy projects in Pakistan, especially solar energy.

The Prime Minister thanked the company for donating various items to help the flood victims.

Special Assistants of Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and Zafaruddin Mehmood, and relevant senior government officials also participated in the meeting.

