Dec 02, 2022
'Negotiator with grit': Sherry Rehman among 'FT's 25 most influential women of 2022'

BR Life & Style Published December 2, 2022
Photo: Twitter @LossandDamage
Business publication Financial Times (FT) named Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman as one of 'FT's 25 most influential women of 2022', it was reported on Thursday.

The annual list published by FT Magazine explores achievement across cultures, industries and artistries, and is compiled by input from contributors, readers, former women of the year and FT journalists.

Pakistan at COP27 demands climate aid

Rehman's profile was written by Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland.

Citing her as a "negotiator with grit", Sturgeon praised her powerful speaking skills, stating how "Sherry Rehman gave a powerful account of the devastating floods in Pakistan, highlighting the injustice at the heart of climate change.

"Through the power of her argument, she forced developed countries to listen."

Praising her negotiating skills and pragmatism, she further wrote how Rehman skillfully navigated the "blocks that developed countries put in her way" and how her "campaigning voice were instrumental in the progress on loss and damage at COP27."

"Her moral authority, representing communities suffering the impacts of climate change, led to the ground-breaking agreement to establish a fund that has given renewed hope to many in the global south.

"I have no doubt that Sherry will continue in her campaign for climate justice, for global financial reform and for the vital funds required to secure a future for those parts of Pakistan that will suffer the impact of this year’s floods for a long time to come," she concluded.

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Other women on the list included Sanna Marin, the Prime Minister of Finland, tennis player Serena Williams, the women of Iran, Billie Eilish and more.

Writers of profiles included Christiane Amanpour, Elif Shafak, Jamie Lee Curtis among others.

Sherry Rehman Financial Times COP27

