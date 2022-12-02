AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.07%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.55%)
EPCL 50.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.18%)
FCCL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FLYNG 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
FNEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.19%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.5%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
MLCF 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.39%)
OGDC 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PAEL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.58%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
TPL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
TPLP 18.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.95%)
TREET 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.82%)
TRG 133.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-5.24%)
UNITY 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.88%)
WAVES 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -45.8 (-1.08%)
BR30 15,399 Decreased By -333.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 42,070 Decreased By -323.2 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,535 Decreased By -129.4 (-0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion: Zelensky aide

AFP Published 02 Dec, 2022 11:00am
Follow us

KYIV: As many as 13,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed since Russia’s invasion in February, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

“We have official estimates from the General Staff… And they range from 10,000 to 13,000 dead,” Mykhailo Podolyak told Ukraine’s Channel 24 on Thursday.

Zelensky would make the official data public “when the right moment comes”, he added.

In June, as Russian forces battled to take full control of the easternmost Lugansk region, Zelensky said Ukraine was losing “60 to 100 soldiers per day, killed in action, and around 500 people wounded in action”.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in September said 5,937 Russian troops had been killed in the nearly seven months of fighting to that point.

Both sides are suspected of minimising their losses to avoid damaging the morale of their troops.

Top US general Mark Milley last month said more than 100,000 Russian military personnel have been killed or wounded in Ukraine, with Kyiv’s forces likely suffering similar casualties.

Zelensky says over 1,300 prisoners of war handed to Ukraine

Those figures – which could not be independently confirmed – are the most precise to date from the US government.

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the worst fighting in Europe in decades.

Mykhailo Podolyak Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Russia’s invasion Ukrainian soldiers

Comments

1000 characters

Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion: Zelensky aide

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

Disasters cost $268bn in 2022: Swiss Re

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Flood relief activities: ‘Pakistan has received $738.53m foreign aid so far’

US brands South Asian Al-Qaeda, TTP militants as global terrorists

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

PRL barred from shutting down this month

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

Read more stories