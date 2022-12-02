AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
AVN 76.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.08%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.55%)
EPCL 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FLYNG 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
FNEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
GGL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.19%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 28.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.76%)
MLCF 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.39%)
OGDC 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PAEL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.58%)
PRL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
TPL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
TPLP 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.06%)
TREET 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.82%)
TRG 133.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-5.24%)
UNITY 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.88%)
WAVES 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,208 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.09%)
BR30 15,404 Decreased By -328.7 (-2.09%)
KSE100 42,073 Decreased By -320.7 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,537 Decreased By -126.8 (-0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar wobbles as inflation ebbs, eye on jobs data

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2022 10:28am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The dollar held firm on Friday but was pinned down near 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies as data showing increased US consumer spending in October emboldened investor hopes that the peak in interest rates was on the horizon.

The dollar index/, which measures the currency against six major peers including the yen and euro, rose 0.191% at 104.840 but was not far off Thursday’s low of 104.56, the lowest since Aug. 11.

Data on Thursday showed that US consumer spending in October increased at its greatest pace since January and the labour market remained resilient, with the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declining last week.

The latest signs of a strong US economy come after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that it was time to slow rate hikes, noting that “slowing down at this point is a good way to balance the risks.”

The data “reinforces the market view that the FOMC is edging closer to the end of its monetary tightening cycle” and that has weighed on the US dollar, said Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Dollar lowest since August as inflation moderates

Investors now turn their attention to nonfarm payrolls data on Friday for clues about how rate hikes have affected the labour market.

“In the near term, the currency market will be driven by US payroll reports and given the market is closely monitoring any sign of a FOMC pivot and a weaker report today will weigh on the dollar,” Kong added.

The prospect of the Fed slowing its pace of monetary tightening has rejuvenated investor sentiment and sent the dollar tumbling after four straight 75 basis points hikes that fuelled much of the greenback’s ascent this year.

Futures traders are now pricing for the Fed’s benchmark rate to peak at 4.87% in May, up from 3.83% now.

Traders had priced for a top of over 5% before Powell’s comments on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the dollar was 0.05% lower at 135.25 yen, having slipped as low as 135.045 yen earlier - the lowest since Aug. 18.

The euro down 0.1% to $1.0512, after gaining 1% overnight, while sterling was last trading at $1.2237, down 0.13% on the day.

The pound advanced 1.7% overnight and touched a 5-month high of $1.2311.

Yuan US dollar Japanese Yen Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar wobbles as inflation ebbs, eye on jobs data

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

Disasters cost $268bn in 2022: Swiss Re

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Flood relief activities: ‘Pakistan has received $738.53m foreign aid so far’

US brands South Asian Al-Qaeda, TTP militants as global terrorists

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

PRL barred from shutting down this month

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

Read more stories