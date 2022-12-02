KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 20.946 billion and the number of lots traded at 16,355.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.355 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.048 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.727 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.269 billion), DJ (PKR 1.248 billion), Silver (PKR 649.995 million), Platinum (PKR 530.276 million), Copper (PKR 462.772 million), Natural Gas (PKR 371.314 million), SP 500 (PKR 266.550 million), Brent (PKR 9.678 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 6.288 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 13 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 12.099 million were traded.

