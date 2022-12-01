AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
Spokesperson of Punjab govt explains PTI’s resignation policy

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2022 05:47am
LAHORE: Punjab government spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema said that the PTI should not resign but would dissolve the provincial assemblies and the decision will be taken in the meeting of the PTI parliamentary party on Friday.

“In provinces where there is no PTI government, our members will resign,” she said while talking to the media outside the residence of the PTI Chairman. Cheema further said that the hired spokespersons of the PML-N were issuing ridiculous statements.

“They are unnerved when it comes to dissolving the assemblies. The 27km long government has considered the country of 220 million as its fiefdom. The dummy Prime Minister rushes to London to make decisions for 220 million people,” she deplored.

“The cabinet has to attend London for every matter, including petrol prices and important appointments. Those who put them in power have left, now it is their turn. The people are angry because of their misdeeds and there will be no one to apply for the ticket of PDM parties in the upcoming elections,” she added. According to her, NRO 2 and hatching conspiracies while sitting in the drawing rooms will not bring any stability to the country, as stability will come through transparent elections.

It is appealed to the honourable judiciary and the establishment that the country is on the ventilator and strict decisions need to be taken. She also castigated Fazal ur Rehman for making foul remarks against women; “He started abusing people’s mothers and sisters because he could not bear the political defeat”.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here she said that the party stands by its decision to dissolve the assemblies; “the entire party has given the mandate of the final time and announcement to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.” “God willing, we will form a government with a bigger majority after the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” she added.

