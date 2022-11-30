AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
ANL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
AVN 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 50.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
GGGL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
GGL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.64%)
MLCF 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
OGDC 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.39%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
TPL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 142.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
UNITY 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,248 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,761 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,349 Decreased By -25 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,632 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Virus hits England camp, may delay Rawalpindi Test

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2022 05:36pm
Follow us

England’s preparation for the opening Test against Pakistan has been thrown into disarray by a virus sweeping through the camp, which could delay the start of the match scheduled in Rawalpindi from Thursday.

Skipper Ben Stokes is among several England players who skipped Wednesday’s optional training session after being laid low by the bug.

Former captain Joe Root was one of five players who did attend, and he later spoke at the pre-match news conference.

“As far as I’m aware, a few guys are not feeling 100%,” Root said. “I didn’t feel great yesterday and I woke up a lot better today. So hopefully it’s a 24-hour virus. Don’t think it’s like food poisoning or COVID or anything like that.

“We are trying to do absolutely everything right to make sure we are prepared for this game.”

England have already named their starting 11, giving a Test debut to Liam Livingstone and recalling Ben Duckett to open with Zak Crawley.

Root effectively ruled out leading England again should Stokes miss the match with illness.

Stomach bug sweeps through England camp on eve of Pakistan Test

“I don’t think so … Hopefully that’s not even a conversation that we need to entertain,” added the 31-year-old.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it was in touch with its English counterpart and was monitoring the situation.

“We are in discussions with the PCB regarding the start of the first Test due to a viral infection within our camp,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) tweeted.

England are also scheduled to play in Multan and Karachi in what is their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

They have hired a chef for the tour after receiving feedback from players who visited Pakistan in September-October for a seven-match T20 series.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam wished the English players a speedy recovery.

“I hope they get better soon. We’d like to face a full-strength England tomorrow.”

ECB PCB Pakistan Cricket Board England and Wales Cricket Board

Comments

1000 characters

Virus hits England camp, may delay Rawalpindi Test

At least 3 killed, over 20 injured in suicide blast in Quetta

Rupee closes unchanged against US dollar for second day

Punjab local government election to be held in April: ECP

Blast in Hangu mine leaves 9 dead, 4 injured

Pakistan’s REER rises to 17-month high at 100.4 in October

Oil up over 2% on tighter supply while OPEC+ talks limit gains

Azam Nazeer Tarar takes charge as law minister again

Former China leader Jiang Zemin dead: state media

Sri Lanka’s debt to China close to 20% of public external debt

Stomach bug sweeps through England camp on eve of Pakistan Test

Read more stories