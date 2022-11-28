Army chief inaugurates healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited and inaugurated various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation on Sunday.

According to ISPR, the COAS was briefed regarding newly constructed projects including Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) a state of the art facility offering modern solutions in its field and Foundation University Nursing College which has the capacity to accommodate 396 students.

It stated that the COAS also visited newly Constructed New East Ridge hospital which is a private patient care facility having 40 clinics and 146 beds , functioning under the umbrella of Fauji Foundation.

Over 1.5 million patients are treated every year at Fauji Foundation medical facilities across Pakistan, it added.

It further stated that the COAS expressed his satisfaction over Fauji foundation’s role and contribution as it is playing a vital role in providing both welfare in terms of job opportunities and free healthcare facilities to veterans, their families and also caters for a large number of civilian/private patients across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022