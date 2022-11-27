AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Nov 27, 2022
CTD arrests mastermind in constable murder case

INP Published 27 Nov, 2022 06:46am
KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi on Saturday arrested the mastermind behind the killing of a police constable and a citizen during a robbery incident on October 19.

A Karachi policeman was killed when an armed robber tried to rob a citizen in the Bara Board area of Karachi last month.

According to CTD police, the accused Zahid Channa was arrested from Korangi area of Karachi.

The man was robbed when he was taking money from a bank. Right after the incident, the Shaheen force of Sindh police arrived at the spot but both the police constable and robber got injured in an exchange of fire in Bara Board.

Later Constable Nihal Zia-ul-Haq and the robbery victim, Shakeel Ghafoor were declared dead.

The mastermind of the robbery Zahid Channa was inside the bank on the day when the robbery incident took place, the CTD Incharge Chaudhry Safdar explained.

