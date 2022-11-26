AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Corporate sector: White Ribbon launches Workplace Gender Inclusion Awards

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2022 04:13am
KARACHI: For the first time in Pakistan, White Ribbon, has announced the launch of White Ribbon Workplace Gender Inclusion Awards for corporate sector in Pakistan.

White Ribbon is part of global men’s movement present in over 50 countries for ending violence against women and girls.

Talking to the media, Founder and President of White Ribbon Omer Aftab said that these awards will be presented annually to companies which use their position to advocate for gender equality and take steps to advance women’s empowerment. These awards are being launched on November 25, the White Ribbon Day for the Eradication of Violence against Women.

He further said that White Ribbon Awards will be presented annually to the companies which advocate for gender equality and take steps to advance women’s empowerment at workplace. The awards will celebrate and acknowledge the best practices and policies of corporates that take part and highlight gender justice and gender inclusion for their workforce, customers, community and through their CSR and brand communication and advertisements, he added.

All organisations that work on gender equality and have shown a positive impact regarding women empowerment at workplace are eligible to apply for these awards.

There are three categories of White Ribbon Awards: Gender Inclusive Workplace, Gender Responsive Marketplace and Community Engagement and Partnerships. For all categories, survey forms will have to be submitted online. Finalists will be selected based on independent ranking system.

