Sane returns to Germany training ahead of Spain World Cup clash

MADINAT AL-SHAMAL: Germany forward Leroy Sane returned to training on Friday ahead of a crucial World Cup match against Spain after missing the shock opening defeat by Japan with injury.

Sane’s right knee was strapped as he took part in the session at Germany’s training base in Al-Shamal, northern Qatar.

The Bayern Munich attacker came into the World Cup in good form, with 10 goals in 19 games for his club this season, but he missed Germany’s 2-1 loss to Japan.

Another defeat by Spain on Sunday would send the four-time champions crashing out in the group stage for the second World Cup in a row if Japan avoid losing against Costa Rica.