Sri Lankan shares rise on boost from industrial, financials

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, logging their best week since early September, supported by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose nearly 1.5% to close at 8,148.1. For the week, the index saw gains of 4.2%, first weekly gain in four weeks.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Holdings were the biggest boosts to the CSE All-Share index, rising 18.7% and 7.7%, respectively.

Trading volume rose to 43.6 million shares from 32.9 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.6 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.40 million), compared with 1.45 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.