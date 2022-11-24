AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Walmart employee kills six, himself in Virginia store shooting

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
CHESAPEAKE: A Walmart employee killed six people and wounded several others before fatally shooting himself at a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, authorities said on Wednesday, in the latest episode of gun violence in the United States.

The shooter, who has not been identified, used a pistol in the shooting late Tuesday, wounding at least four people in addition to the fatalities, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said at a news conference.

Coming on the heels of the shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs nightclub on Saturday, the latest massacre prompted another round of condemnations by public officials and calls by activists for tighter gun control.

“Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities,”

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said on Twitter. The Republican has faced stepped-up calls for policies to address gun violence after three University of Virginia students were shot to death earlier this month.

In addition to seven confirmed dead, including the shooter, four people were being treated at hospitals in the area, just south of Norfolk, Solesky said.

