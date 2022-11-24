PAD linking 146 agricultural commodity markets

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department is linking all the 146 agricultural commodity markets in the province for the welfare of farmers.

To curtail the role of middle man, the department is setting up a farmer platform and record of collection of market fee through an android application “Mandi App”.

Moreover, plantations are being done in model markets. New fruit and vegetable markets are being set up preferably near villages so that farmers do not have to face difficulty in selling their produce.

These views were expressed by Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardizi while inaugurating the fruit and vegetable market in Jaranwala District, Faisalabad. He said that all arrangements have been made to keep agricultural markets free from illegal encroachment and market fee schedule, commission and daily rates are being displayed at prominent places in model markets. After the implementation of the PAMRA Act, the system of agricultural markets is being developed on modern lines, benefiting all the stakeholders.

