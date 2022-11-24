AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 79.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.7%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 53.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.35%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TPLP 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.29%)
TREET 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
TRG 146.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.69%)
UNITY 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
WAVES 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
BR100 4,327 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 16,250 Increased By 22.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 42,880 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,810 Increased By 17.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate panel concerned at non-convening of NDMC meeting

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The members of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat raised serious concern over not convening any meeting of the National Disaster Management Commission (NDMC) during the last four years.

The committee met with Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed in the chair at the Parliament house on Wednesday.

The committee discussed the National Disaster Management Amendment Bill, 2022 introduced by Senator Simi Ezdi in the Senate session held on October 10, 2022. The committee chairman said that this bill is very important as climate change has become the biggest challenge for the country. He said that recent floods have shaken the foundations of the country. He said that more than 33 million people have been affected by the floods and millions have become jobless.

In response to Senator Ezdi’s question, the committee was informed that the meeting of the National Disaster Management Commission was held four years ago, on which, the chairman and members of the committee expressed serious concern and suggested that the commission should be convened four times a year. He said that the relevant ministers and secretaries must participate in the meeting of the commission. She said that minutes of every meeting must be provided to the Standing Committee.

The chairman committee said that the environmental problem has become so serious that the international community has also joined to create a mechanism under which people can be saved from the damages of natural disasters. He said that a sub-committee should be formed to work on the formulation of the mechanism.

The question asked by Senator Waleed Iqbal in the Senate session on November 5, 2021 about appointment of commissioners and deputy commissioners as chief secretaries in the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Senator Iqbal said that the standing committee should recommend that the rules which are mentioned should be acted upon according to the law. He said that he would soon bring a bill in this regard.

About the civil awards, the committee was told that nominations are sought from all federal institutions, divisions, subordinate institutions, and provincial governments for civil awards. It was told that three sub-committees review them and give a report to the Award Committee headed by the federal minister, after which, the candidates are included in the list.

Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed said that there are many people who have done significant work for the country, but influential people are included in the list. He said that a mechanism should be created in which such qualified and competent people should be involved.

Senators Khaleda Ateeb, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Rukhsana Zuberi, Simi Ezdi, Muhammad Akram, and Waleed Iqbal, and senior officials attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Rana Maqbool Ahmed NDMC National Disaster Management Amendment Bill Simi Ezdi

Comments

1000 characters

Senate panel concerned at non-convening of NDMC meeting

Flood recovery plan critical to supporting discussions: IMF

Rs965bn revenue collection target set for Dec

Tenure of chambers’ office-bearers: NA panel approves new amendment to TOA

Payment for imported coal: HSR approaches PD for early forex approval

OMCs’ HSD premium: ECC directs PD to develop certification mechanism

Top military appointments: Coalition partners put their weight behind PM

FBR concedes collecting significant amount of revenue thru power bills

Telecom sector: Ministry takes up WHT issue with Finance Division, FBR

PSMA says there’s no sugar shortage in country

Stock trading: SECP wing compiling risk statistics reports

Read more stories