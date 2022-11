TEXT: Currently more than 125,000 HR executives are certified on SHRM Certification around the globe. HR Metrics introduced SHRM Certification in Pakistan in 2014. Since then more than 200 HR executives have earned SHRM Certification in Pakistan.

HR Metrics is the only SHRM Partner in Pakistan which provides learning facility for SHRM Certification. Testing through exam is available in 8,000 Prometric Testing centers in 160 countries.

