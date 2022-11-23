KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (November 22, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah Sec. Flying Cement Co. 5,434,000 9.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,434,000 9.00 Tannu Sec. Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 200,000 100.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 100.00 MRA Sec. HI-tech Lubricant Lt 10,000 35.08 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 35.08 Best Sec. Kot Addu Power Comp. 5,000 32.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 32.80 Shaffi Securities National Bank Pak. 10,000 26.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 26.00 Best Sec. P. S. O. 500 169.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 169.25 Adam Usman Sec Unity Foods Limited 21,500 17.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,500 17.15 Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall TelecomLtd 5,000,000 1.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.40 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 10,681,000 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022