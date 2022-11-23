KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (November 22, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec. Flying Cement Co. 5,434,000 9.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,434,000 9.00
Tannu Sec. Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 200,000 100.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 100.00
MRA Sec. HI-tech Lubricant Lt 10,000 35.08
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 35.08
Best Sec. Kot Addu Power Comp. 5,000 32.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 32.80
Shaffi Securities National Bank Pak. 10,000 26.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 26.00
Best Sec. P. S. O. 500 169.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 169.25
Adam Usman Sec Unity Foods Limited 21,500 17.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,500 17.15
Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall TelecomLtd 5,000,000 1.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.40
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 10,681,000
===========================================================================================
