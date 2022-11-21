Rawalpindi: access to Islamabad on 26th may be disallowed

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police said on Sunday that the entry from Rawalpindi to Islamabad can be closed on November 26, the day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march, which may cause problems to people.

In a series of tweets, the Islamabad Police said that an important meeting was presided over by Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan regarding public order. The meeting assessed the risks regarding the expected political party meeting in the area adjacent to Islamabad and reviewed the entire security situation.

The meeting decided that Police, FC and Rangers will be deployed to ensure the security of the red zone. The Inspector General (IG) Islamabad has said that all possible measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens of Islamabad and the establishment of public peace and no illegal activity will be tolerated in federal capital. Any political activity in Islamabad will be done according to the law and with the permission of the Islamabad administration. Any type of illegal activity will not be tolerated in Islamabad.

Keeping in view the threats of terrorism, a search operation will be conducted throughout the district a strict action would be taken against any kind of obstruction.

The CPO headquarters will personally supervise the personnel posted on duty across the district and DIG level officials will also personally inspect all the facilities for the soldiers posted in Islamabad. All personnel posted on duty have been equipped with modern technology and drones and body cameras have been provided to the personnel,” added tweets.

