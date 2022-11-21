AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Rawalpindi: access to Islamabad on 26th may be disallowed

Zaheer Abbasi Published 21 Nov, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police said on Sunday that the entry from Rawalpindi to Islamabad can be closed on November 26, the day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march, which may cause problems to people.

In a series of tweets, the Islamabad Police said that an important meeting was presided over by Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan regarding public order. The meeting assessed the risks regarding the expected political party meeting in the area adjacent to Islamabad and reviewed the entire security situation.

The meeting decided that Police, FC and Rangers will be deployed to ensure the security of the red zone. The Inspector General (IG) Islamabad has said that all possible measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens of Islamabad and the establishment of public peace and no illegal activity will be tolerated in federal capital. Any political activity in Islamabad will be done according to the law and with the permission of the Islamabad administration. Any type of illegal activity will not be tolerated in Islamabad.

Long march: Imran calls on supporters to reach Rawalpindi on Nov 26

Keeping in view the threats of terrorism, a search operation will be conducted throughout the district a strict action would be taken against any kind of obstruction.

The CPO headquarters will personally supervise the personnel posted on duty across the district and DIG level officials will also personally inspect all the facilities for the soldiers posted in Islamabad. All personnel posted on duty have been equipped with modern technology and drones and body cameras have been provided to the personnel,” added tweets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Rawalpindi Islamabad police IGP Islamabad PTI long march Dr Akbar Nasir Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Rawalpindi: access to Islamabad on 26th may be disallowed

Planning minister rejects ‘default risk’ rumours

Bilawal lauds ‘G-77 members and China’ for trust, support

PM hails historic deal

Power projects: Huge receivables hurdle to new Chinese funding

There will be a ‘surprise’ for everyone on 26th: Imran Khan

IT, ST, FED: FBR plans ballot to select cases for audit

Two fertilizer plants: Body formed to examine possibility of RLNG supply

Determined IT refund: Scam involving tax officials unearthed

KPT: land-grabbers planning ruthless land grab?

Read more stories