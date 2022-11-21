AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Five dead, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2022 06:09am
Follow us

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.: Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs police Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.

Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Castro said, adding that upon arrival, officers located one person who was believed to be the suspect inside the club.

She did not give any information on the motive for the attack and declined to say what kind of firearm was used in the shooting. In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an “adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs.”

The club said in a statement on its Facebook page, that it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community ... We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

US nightclub Colorado Springs police Club Q Colorado shooting

Comments

1000 characters

Five dead, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado

Planning minister rejects ‘default risk’ rumours

Bilawal lauds ‘G-77 members and China’ for trust, support

PM hails historic deal

Power projects: Huge receivables hurdle to new Chinese funding

There will be a ‘surprise’ for everyone on 26th: Imran Khan

Rawalpindi: access to Islamabad on 26th may be disallowed

IT, ST, FED: FBR plans ballot to select cases for audit

Two fertilizer plants: Body formed to examine possibility of RLNG supply

Determined IT refund: Scam involving tax officials unearthed

KPT: land-grabbers planning ruthless land grab?

Read more stories