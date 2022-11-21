Five dead, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.: Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs police Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.

Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Castro said, adding that upon arrival, officers located one person who was believed to be the suspect inside the club.

She did not give any information on the motive for the attack and declined to say what kind of firearm was used in the shooting. In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an “adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs.”

The club said in a statement on its Facebook page, that it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community ... We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”